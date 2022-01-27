UAE weather: Authorities issue alert for heavy fog

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a series of alerts for heavy fog on Thursday morning.

The alert will be in place until 10:30am, with several areas expected to have less than 1,000 metres of visibility.

Areas of low visibility include Al Abjan and Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds becoming moderate to fresh westward by Friday morning.

Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough by Friday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.