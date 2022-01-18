UAE weather alert: Rainy, dusty forecast for Tuesday

Authorities urge motorists to drive carefully in wet and windy weather.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 6:29 AM

The weather in UAE will be dusty and rainy on Tuesday, according to the national Met department (NCM) -- issuing a weather alert until 9am.

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied with some convective clouds with a chance of rainfall especially by afternoon over some Northern, Eastern and some coastal areas.

Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times over the sea and with clouds activity.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

With more rains forecast for this week, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged motorists to exercise extra caution when driving.

“There might be some rainy spells, during which the likelihood of traffic accidents would be high due to tyres skidding on wet roads,” the authority said on Monday.

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, advised drivers to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

“The driver must also avoid driving distractors such as the mobile phone, ensure that the windshield and windows are clean, and drive at a reasonable speed or less than the speed limit,” she added.