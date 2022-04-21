Fair, partly cloudy forecast for today
Weather1 week ago
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather alert for Thursday morning as thick fog engulfed parts of the country, significantly reducing visibility.
According to NCM, thick fog descended on parts of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain among other areas:
With low visibility on roads, Abu Dhabi Police reduced the speed limit to 80kmph for the safety of motorists and pedestrians. The NCM said that the fog will last till 9.00am.
The general weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas by night.
A further increase in temperature is expected. It will get humid by night and Friday morning over some Western coastal areas.
There will be light to moderate winds. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
