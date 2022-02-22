UAE weather: 8ft high waves alert issued; further dip in temperatures today

Partly cloudy forecast for Tuesday.

The weather in UAE will be cool and cloudy on Tuesday with a further drop in temperature, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The forecast for today is partly cloudy to fair in general, with another decrease in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.

Fresh to moderate winds becoming moderate to slight by evening.

The sea will be rough becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in Oman Sea.

UAE issued a high waves alert in the Arabian Gulf with offshore waves reaching up to 8ft-high.