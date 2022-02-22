UAE weather: 8ft high waves alert issued; further dip in temperatures today

Cloudy skies expected
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be cool and cloudy on Tuesday with a further drop in temperature, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The forecast for today is partly cloudy to fair in general, with another decrease in temperatures.
It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.
Fresh to moderate winds becoming moderate to slight by evening.
ALSO READ:
The sea will be rough becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and rough by morning becoming moderate to slight in Oman Sea.
UAE issued a high waves alert in the Arabian Gulf with offshore waves reaching up to 8ft-high.
Cloudy skies expected
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds expected
Weather1 week ago
Residents will also experience light to moderate winds
Weather1 week ago
Fair to partly cloudy skies
Weather1 week ago
Winds of up to 40 km/hr could cause rough seas
Weather1 week ago
Windy conditions to prevail in parts of the country.
Weather2 weeks ago
Temperature to drop to a low of 5°C
Weather2 weeks ago
Dusty, windy weather to prevail during the week.
Weather2 weeks ago