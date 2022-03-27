UAE weather: 10ft high waves alert issued; windy, dusty forecast for Sunday

Light to moderate winds to become strong by afternoon
Weather1 week ago
The weather in UAE will be dusty and partly cloudy on Sunday with a further drop in temperatures.
The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy at times, with another decrease in temperatures.
It will get humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some Eastern internal areas.
Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times especially over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas.
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times in Oman Sea until midnight.
Light to moderate winds to become strong by afternoon
Weather1 week ago
The day will be fair in general and cloudy at times over some areas
Weather1 week ago
March 11 saw the mercury soaring to 42.1°C in Jabal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra Region
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds will blow, with the speed 10-20 reaching 30km/hr
Weather1 week ago
The mercury will hit 35°C in Dubai
Weather2 weeks ago
Conditions at sea are expected to be slight to moderate
Weather2 weeks ago
Winds may pick up during the day, blowing dust
Weather2 weeks ago
Temperatures to gradually increase.
Weather2 weeks ago