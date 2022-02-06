UAE weather: 10ft high waves alert issued for Sunday; temperatures to drop significantly

Dusty, cloudy forecast for today.

Published: Sun 6 Feb 2022

The weather in UAE will get colder as temperatures are expected to drop significantly, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is dusty and partly cloudy in general, with a significant decrease in temperatures.

It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas, especially Eastern areas.

Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.

The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea. NCM issued a high waves alert as up to 10ft waves are expected in the Arabian Gulf until Sunday evening 6pm.