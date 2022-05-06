UAE to see fair weather, low clouds on Friday

Light to moderate winds predicted during the daytime

By Web Desk Published: Fri 6 May 2022, 6:24 AM Last updated: Fri 6 May 2022, 6:29 AM

Skies will be fair in general and hazy at times over some internal areas during the daytime on Friday.

The National Center of Meteorology predicts low clouds to appear over the eastern coast by morning. They may become convective by afternoon over the mountains.

There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, during the daytime.

Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.