UAE to experience cold weather, light rains over coming days

Forecasters also warn of very rough seas

By Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 7:33 AM

UAE forecasters have warned of very rough seas as the country will experience strong winds and cold weather over the coming few days.

In its latest weather report, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said Thursday would be humid with a probability of mist formation over some internal areas. Thursday will also be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall over some northern and eastern areas, decreasing temperatures.

“There will be light to moderate Northwesterly winds freshening gradually by evening, with speed 15–25 reaching 40 km/hr,” said the NCM adding that the sea will be moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough by night in Oman sea.

Friday and Saturday will be rather cold by noon and cold by night. Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over northern, eastern and coastal areas.

“Fresh to strong Northwesterly will cause blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with speed 30 – 40 reaching 65 km/hr.

The sea will be very rough in the Arabian gulf and very rough to rough in Oman sea,” said the report.

There might be chances of fog formation on Saturday.

The weather on Sunday will be humid by morning over some internal areas – partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially over some coastal areas.

