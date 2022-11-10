UAE: Step-by-step guide to offering special rain prayers in mosques this Friday

Light to moderate winds will blow; the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Mosques across the UAE will host special prayers for rain this Friday, November 11. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued directives to perform the 'Salaat Al Istisqaa' 10 minutes ahead of the call for the Friday prayer (Adhan).
All able Muslims are advised to perform the rain prayer, in accordance with the Sunnah — tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with beneficial rain and mercy.
This isn’t the first time that rain prayers are being held in the country. Salaat Al Istisqaa was performed in 2021, 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010 — usually between November and December.
An Imam in Dubai had earlier shared a step-by-step guide to offering the prayer:
October 16 marked the beginning of the UAE's rain season. Known as ‘Al Wasm’, the season is characterised by a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy rains. Greenery starts blooming in the desert during the season.
The UAE will transition into winter by the end of this month. Cooler temperatures are expected to prevail for 100 days.
ALSO READ:
Light to moderate winds will blow; the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Country's lowest temperatures, rainy season will follow current autumn season
Temperatures in the country could be as low as 16ºC
It will be humid by night and Monday morning; conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea
Temperatures in the country could be as high as 38ºC
Humidity levels will range from 35 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
There is a chance of mist or fog forming, especially over coastal areas; light to moderate winds will blow