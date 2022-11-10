UAE: Step-by-step guide to offering special rain prayers in mosques this Friday

The season is characterised by significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy showers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM

Mosques across the UAE will host special prayers for rain this Friday, November 11. The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued directives to perform the 'Salaat Al Istisqaa' 10 minutes ahead of the call for the Friday prayer (Adhan).

All able Muslims are advised to perform the rain prayer, in accordance with the Sunnah — tradition of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Through the special prayer, worshippers call on Allah to bless the country with beneficial rain and mercy.

This isn’t the first time that rain prayers are being held in the country. Salaat Al Istisqaa was performed in 2021, 2020, 2017, 2014, 2011 and 2010 — usually between November and December.

An Imam in Dubai had earlier shared a step-by-step guide to offering the prayer:

There will be no Azaan or Iqaamah (calls for prayer)

Salaat Al Istisqaa is similar to Eid prayers. It is a two-rakah prayer, in which the Holy Quran is recited aloud

The Imam will begin with Takbeeratul Ihram (movements to initiate a prayer), which will be followed by six or seven others

He will then recite the Quran chapter called Fatiha, followed by any other. The rest of the rakah is done as usual

In the second rakah, six Takbeers are pronounced

After the prayer, the Imam leads the worshippers in a congregational supplication (dua)

October 16 marked the beginning of the UAE's rain season. Known as ‘Al Wasm’, the season is characterised by a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds and light to heavy rains. Greenery starts blooming in the desert during the season.

The UAE will transition into winter by the end of this month. Cooler temperatures are expected to prevail for 100 days.

