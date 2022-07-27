UAE: Sheikh Mohammed mobilises emergency, rescue teams to support rain-affected emirate

All affected families to be moved to temporary shelters

Emergency teams from Dubai Police have been mobilised to support the rescue operations that are being carried out in Fujairah after heavy rains lashed the emirates on Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai directed the Ministry of Interior to deploy rescue teams from all nearby emirates to support the emirate of Fujairah and the eastern regions of the country.

The Dubai Ruler has also directed the Ministry of Community Development to transfer all families affected by rain and floods in the country's eastern regions to temporary shelters.

Nearby hotels are to be reserved to accommodate all affected families and families living in areas that may pose a danger during heavy rains.

Non-essential federal employees working in areas affected by rains and floods in the UAE will be allowed to work remotely on Thursday and Friday.

The decision comes as the country witnessed heavy rains across the Emirates, with Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah being especially affected.

The decision excludes all federal authorities concerned with civil defense, police and security agencies that deal with disasters, crises and emergencies, in addition to those concerned with community support, which deal with reports of damage to farms and property of citizens.

