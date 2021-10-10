UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16

Abu Dhabi - Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 6:58 AM

The Al Wasmi season in the UAE will begin on Saturday, October 16. During this period, the country will witness winds and rains that enables plants to grow.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said in the WAM report that Al Wasmi is one of the most famous praised seasons by people of the UAE and in the Arabian Peninsula.

The nation experiences strong winds, light to heavy rains, and a significant drop in temperatures during this season before the winter season ushers in.

Al Jarwan explained that the Al Wasmi is marked at a time that Arabs call “the first spring” or “the spring of water and dew,” which is the season of rain and high humidity, with mild weather that precedes winter and severe cold.

These rains stimulate the growth of wild or desert plants and pastures that last for many months.

Al-Jarwan said: “If the rain falls during this season early enough and for multiple and spaced periods, the land becomes fertile thereby enabling different types of wild plants, including flowers and seasonal herbs to grow.

“The green annual and perennial herbs, as well as the wild herbs that grow at the beginning of this season, are able to complete their full life cycle before the start of the scorching sun. Their life cycle is usually about 4-6 months and they are able to produce their seeds for the next season.”

The weather expert pointed out that the Al Wasmi season has four moons of the lunar mansions, each lasting for 13 days.

According to different analysts, the season lasts between 52 to 60, starting from mid-October and ending in mid-December, said Al Jarwan.

Al-Jarwan explained that prior to the beginning of the season, the Arabs region experienced Suhail.

“The Al Wasmi season is favourable for plant growth and agriculture in general due to the rains and a drop in temperatures. The highest temperatures range between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius and the lowest between 20 to 10 degrees Celsius,” he said.

“The time that precedes the marking of the season by a period not exceeding 10 days is called the “pre-marked”. During this period, the clouds appear from the north.”

The Al Wasmi or marking season begins with crossing migratory birds such as Houbara bustards, curlews, and falcons.

It is also a good period for catching fish in the sea due to its abundance.

During Al Wasmi season, residents are advised to take precautions due to changes in the weather, including rain or dust storms and low visibility.

