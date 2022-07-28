UAE rains: Residents urged to stay away from valleys, dams when weather alerts are issued

Unstable conditions to persist and expected to 'gradually weaken' overnight, expert says

AFP

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 8:25 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Jul 2022, 8:28 PM

UAE residents must stay away from valleys and dams when alerts for unstable weather are issued by the authorities, a top official has said. Since the beginning of the current weather deluge, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued over 70 alerts, with the first on July 23.

Over 20 warnings were issued, according to Dr. Mohamed Al Abri, official spokesperson for the NCM.

Authorities in the UAE have rescued over 870 people who were stranded in Sharjah and Fujairah after heavy rains lashed the eastern parts of the country.

“The NCM monitors the weather situation around the clock, and calls on the public to follow the bulletins. Please follow the instructions and warnings from the relevant authorities,” Dr Al Abri said as he addressed a virtual media briefing on Thursday.

The centre communicates regularly with the relevant authorities so that all repercussions from unstable weather are “dealt with quickly and professionally”.

Record-breaking rain spell

Fujairah’s port station recorded the highest amount of rainfall in 27 years, an NCM official told Khaleej Times earlier today.

Dr Al Abri explained that the heavy rains were caused due to “an extension of an upper and surface air depression from northern India through southern Pakistan towards the country”.

“It coincided with the movement of the orbital convergence line towards the north of the Arabian Gulf, which worked on the flow of clouds from the Sea of Oman towards the country, interspersed with cumulus rainy clouds accompanied by lightning and thunder.

“Due to the presence of the eastern mountains, it led to an increase in the development of convective clouds, which was accompanied by heavy rains in the east of the country,” the official said.

‘Situation has improved’

Unstable weather conditions are expected to persist and expected to “gradually weaken” overnight. There are chances of convective rain clouds forming over some regions of the country. “The situation has improved since yesterday,” Dr Al Abri said.

ALSO READ: