UAE rains: Motorist tries to film flooded wadi while driving, injures himself in crash

Authorities have urged residents to keep away from valleys and other rain-hit areas

Instagram

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 7:09 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Aug 2022, 8:00 PM

A motorist sustained moderate injuries after his 4x4 vehicle fell into Wadi Saah in Al Ain city as he was busy filming the flowing water caused by heavy rains.

Abu Dhabi Police said the driver wasn’t paying attention to the road as he was distracted by his attempts to take photos of the flowing water in the valley.

Officers said they have always warned the public against visiting Wadi Saah during unstable weather conditions as well as other areas of Al Ain city, where rain water gathers.

The authority called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The force has also urged motorists to be cautious and avoid distractions while driving due to low visibility.

Drivers are urged to take precautions with regard to poor weather conditions for their safety and for the safety of others on the road.

They also cautioned motorists not to be distracted by taking any videos, photos or using their phones.

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a red alert for Al Ain, reporting that several areas in the city were experiencing heavy rains and hail.

Authorities have asked residents to stay away from wadis and avoid going to the sea, due to rough weather conditions.

ALSO READ: