UAE rains: Flood alert issued for some areas, residents told to stay away from valleys

They have been urged to comply with safety instructions as rains, winds, thunder and lightning are expected

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 4:05 PM

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a code-orange alert for rains in some areas on Monday. Orange signifies that hazardous weather events are expected, and residents are required to comply with advice issued by the authorities.

The NCM also warned of flooding in the valleys “over some eastern and mountain areas”.

“Please take the utmost care and caution and avoid valleys, landslides and flooded areas,” the authority posted on Twitter.

The Ministry of Interior urged residents to comply with safety instructions as rains, winds, thunder and lightning are expected, “especially in the eastern and western regions of the country”.

The NCM reported medium-intensity rains over Dubai’s Hatta and some areas in Al Dhafra and Ras Al Khaimah on the day. Light rains have been reported in Ajman’s Masfut as well.

In a virtual media briefing last week, an NCM official had spoken about the importance of staying away from valleys and dams when alerts for unstable weather are issued.

The official was speaking after a record-breaking rainfall flooded streets and claimed seven lives last week. Since the beginning of the weather deluge then, the NCM had issued over 70 alerts and 20 warnings.

