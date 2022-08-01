UAE rains: Flood alert issued for some areas, residents told to stay away from valleys

Watch: UAE police, firefighters rescue children, drive through floods after rains batter country
New video shows heroic officers wading through thigh-high water in tireless efforts to combat floods
The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a code-orange alert for rains in some areas on Monday. Orange signifies that hazardous weather events are expected, and residents are required to comply with advice issued by the authorities.
The NCM also warned of flooding in the valleys “over some eastern and mountain areas”.
“Please take the utmost care and caution and avoid valleys, landslides and flooded areas,” the authority posted on Twitter.
The Ministry of Interior urged residents to comply with safety instructions as rains, winds, thunder and lightning are expected, “especially in the eastern and western regions of the country”.
The NCM reported medium-intensity rains over Dubai’s Hatta and some areas in Al Dhafra and Ras Al Khaimah on the day. Light rains have been reported in Ajman’s Masfut as well.
In a virtual media briefing last week, an NCM official had spoken about the importance of staying away from valleys and dams when alerts for unstable weather are issued.
The official was speaking after a record-breaking rainfall flooded streets and claimed seven lives last week. Since the beginning of the weather deluge then, the NCM had issued over 70 alerts and 20 warnings.
ALSO READ:
New video shows heroic officers wading through thigh-high water in tireless efforts to combat floods
Some areas, roads, tourist attractions closed off for safety after floods trigger flurry of official warnings
Many Fujairah residents have lost electricity connection in their homes too
Motorists are advised only to use the route in cases of extreme necessity
The National Centre of Meteorology has asked residents to remain cautious
Dramatic new videos show raging waters in parts of Ras Al Khaimah
Operation Loyal Hands will support civil authorities in the emirate
NCM predicts gradual increase in temperature