UAE: Rainclouds may form over some areas as weather remains hot

Chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal, internal locations

By Web Desk Published: Fri 1 Jul 2022, 6:37 AM

Rainclouds could form over some parts of the UAE on Friday, with the weather remaining hot in general during the daytime.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a probability of some convective cloud formations eastward by afternoon.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime, will offer some respite from the heat. It will also be humid by night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

ALSO READ:

Waters will be slight to moderate at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.