UAE: Rainclouds may form over some areas as weather remains hot

Humid by night, Thursday morning
Rainclouds could form over some parts of the UAE on Friday, with the weather remaining hot in general during the daytime.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a probability of some convective cloud formations eastward by afternoon.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime, will offer some respite from the heat. It will also be humid by night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
Waters will be slight to moderate at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
