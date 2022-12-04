UAE: Poor visibility warning due to heavy fog, motorists urged to drive safe

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
The National Centre of Meteorology urged motorists in the UAE to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formations tonight.
In a statement, NCM warned against a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward from 01:00 to 09:00 tomorrow Monday.
Abu Dhabi Police has also sent our warning messages on its social media channels, calling on residents to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog.
Drivers in the emirates are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits.
The highest temperature in the country on Sunday is 31.4°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:00 UAE Local Time.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea
It will be humid by night and on Thursday morning over some internal areas; light to moderate winds will blow
Some expats could be seen sheltering under buildings, waiting for the downpour to pass
Videos circulating on social media show roads in parts of the country, particularly on the eastern coast, flooded with rainwater
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some internal areas; light to moderate winds will blow
The Ministry of Interior has issued a safety alert as rain and wind, sometimes accompanied by thunder and lightning, have hit the country
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas; conditions at sea will be rough at first but will turn moderate gradually