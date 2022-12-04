UAE: Poor visibility warning due to heavy fog, motorists urged to drive safe

Police warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits

Sun 4 Dec 2022

The National Centre of Meteorology urged motorists in the UAE to follow the traffic regulations regarding a chance of fog formations tonight.

In a statement, NCM warned against a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas, especially westward from 01:00 to 09:00 tomorrow Monday.

Abu Dhabi Police has also sent our warning messages on its social media channels, calling on residents to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog.

Drivers in the emirates are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Abu Dhabi Police have warned residents to remain cautious on roads and be mindful of the revised speed limits.

The highest temperature in the country on Sunday is 31.4°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:00 UAE Local Time.

