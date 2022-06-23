UAE: Police warn motorists of low visibility due to dust, fog

Authorities urge drivers not to get distracted by taking videos on their phone

Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists of low visibility caused by high winds kicking up dust in the capital.

Officials have urged drivers to stay focused and not get distracted by taking videos on their phones while driving to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.

The Abu Dhabi Police had also warned of poor visibility due to fog earlier on Thursday morning, urging drivers to follow the changing speed limits as displayed on electronic information boards.

The National Center of Meteorology had earlier predicted light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially Eastward and Northward, could cause blowing dust and sand and reduce the horizontal visibility on Thursday. It also predicted it would be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some Western areas.