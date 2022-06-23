UAE: Police warn motorists of low visibility due to dust, fog

Fair skies to prevail, some clouds by afternoon
Weather1 week ago
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists of low visibility caused by high winds kicking up dust in the capital.
Officials have urged drivers to stay focused and not get distracted by taking videos on their phones while driving to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.
The Abu Dhabi Police had also warned of poor visibility due to fog earlier on Thursday morning, urging drivers to follow the changing speed limits as displayed on electronic information boards.
ALSO READ:
The National Center of Meteorology had earlier predicted light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially Eastward and Northward, could cause blowing dust and sand and reduce the horizontal visibility on Thursday. It also predicted it would be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some Western areas.
