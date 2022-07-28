UAE: Police urge residents to stay away from flood-affected areas

UAE Cabinet sets up emergency committee to determine damage caused by torrential rains, floods
Committee to start taking all necessary measures to protect property and lives
The Sharjah Police have appealed to residents to not go to the country’s eastern region, unless absolutely necessary, as unstable weather conditions continue. In an advisory posted on social media, the police told residents to wait for torrential rains and flash floods to clear.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a code-red alert for some areas. Red signifies ‘hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast’ and residents are to remain “extremely vigilant”:
Residents usually drive to mountains and valleys of the eastern region when it rains.
Confirming readiness to deal with emergencies, the Sharjah Police told residents to adhere to safety directives. Residents and visitors in the area have been told to stay away from valleys and areas that are prone to flash floods. Motorists must not drive to these areas as vehicles could break down in the middle of flooded valleys.
The police have called on residents to call on 999 in case of any emergencies.
Rains continue to lash the eastern region and rescue operations are in full swing. The Ministry of Interior shared a video earlier, showing how authorities are working around the clock to clear streets and carry out rescue operations:
With vehicles being swept away in flash floods, residents of rain-affected areas working in both public and private sectors were given the option to work from home. The Ministry of Interior advised residents in affected areas to not leave homes except if absolutely necessary.
ALSO READ:
Committee to start taking all necessary measures to protect property and lives
Residents have been warned to expect slow service
Heavy rains have lashed the country’s east since morning
Police posted a notice on Twitter announcing the temporary closure
Videos show rain-drenched lush greenery, water-clogged street as temperature dips to 17°C in peak summer
Winds will be moderate to strong, blowing up dust and reducing visibility
Visibility will drop due to blowing dust and sand
Blowing dust and sand to reduce visibility