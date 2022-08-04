UAE: Police issue fresh warning amid heavy rains, urge motorists to drive safely, avoid valleys

Published: Thu 4 Aug 2022

Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) on Thursday called on motorists to drive carefully on internal and external roads during heavy rain and extreme weather conditions. Authority urged residents to steer clear of flowing valleys and water pools, and to follow the instructions of official authorities.

It urged road users to follow the weather updates before the start of the journey, reduce road speeds and leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles.

Abu Dhabi Police also stressed on the dangers of using mobile phones, filming or getting distracted while driving, affirming the importance of committing to speed limits.

Motorists have been told to abide by speed limits displayed on the electronic sign boards. Speeds are reduced to 80kmph on some roads during adverse weather conditions.

Residents have been asked to download SOS – AD999- App and avail the services of the "emergency system".

The UAE's Ministry of Interior (MoI) took to Twitter to alert residents of the weather conditions.

"With the expectation that some eastern and southern regions of the country will witness a instability accompanied by rain and winds of varying intensity that raise dust, MoI calls (on residents) to avoid going to flowing valleys and water ponds."

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) cautioned the residents of poor visibility due to blowing dust and sand and asked everyone to follow the safety measures during unstable weather conditions.

Earlier in the day, code-red alerts were issued by the weather authorities for several parts of the UAE following heavy rains that hit the country late afternoon on Thursday.

According to the weather department, heavy rains were witnessed in several areas in Al Ain and parts of Dubai.

Red signifies ‘hazardous weather events of exceptional severity are forecast’ and advises residents to be “extremely vigilant”.