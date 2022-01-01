UAE

UAE official shares stunning video of lightning on Burj Khalifa

Khalifa Saeed Suleiman's video shows a lightning on a rainy night

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 11:01 PM

As rains continued to lash over several parts of the UAE on Saturday, a senior Dubai official has shared a stunning video of lightning hitting the Burj Khalifa.

Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, head of ceremonials for the Vice-President and Prime Minister, shared the video on Instagram on Saturday night.

The video shows a crack lights up the world’s tallest building amid heavy rain.

ALSO READ:

Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Sharjah, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain on Saturday, according to the National Meteorological Department (NCM).


