UAE official shares stunning video of lightning on Burj Khalifa

As rains continued to lash over several parts of the UAE on Saturday, a senior Dubai official has shared a stunning video of lightning hitting the Burj Khalifa.
Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, head of ceremonials for the Vice-President and Prime Minister, shared the video on Instagram on Saturday night.
The video shows a crack lights up the world’s tallest building amid heavy rain.
ALSO READ:
Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Sharjah, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain on Saturday, according to the National Meteorological Department (NCM).
