UAE official shares stunning video of lightning on Burj Khalifa

Khalifa Saeed Suleiman's video shows a lightning on a rainy night

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Jan 2022, 11:01 PM

As rains continued to lash over several parts of the UAE on Saturday, a senior Dubai official has shared a stunning video of lightning hitting the Burj Khalifa.

Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, head of ceremonials for the Vice-President and Prime Minister, shared the video on Instagram on Saturday night.

The video shows a crack lights up the world’s tallest building amid heavy rain.

Moderate to heavy rains lashed parts of Sharjah, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain on Saturday, according to the National Meteorological Department (NCM).