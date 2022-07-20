UAE: NCM issues alert for morning rain as weather stays hot

Winds can become strong at times on Wednesday, cause blowing dust

By Web Desk Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 6:27 AM

Authorities issued alerts for morning rain across several regions in the UAE on Wednesday.

The National Center of Meteorology warned residents in areas placed under yellow alert to be on the lookout if they go for outdoor activities. They also implied that the rainfall was caused by cloud seeding efforts.

It will remain hot during the daytime and partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some rainy convective cloud formations Eastward, extending over some internal areas by afternoon.

There will also be light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

ALSO READ:

Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.