UAE: NCM issues alert for morning rain as weather stays hot

Authorities issued alerts for morning rain across several regions in the UAE on Wednesday.
The National Center of Meteorology warned residents in areas placed under yellow alert to be on the lookout if they go for outdoor activities. They also implied that the rainfall was caused by cloud seeding efforts.
It will remain hot during the daytime and partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some rainy convective cloud formations Eastward, extending over some internal areas by afternoon.
There will also be light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.
Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Sea state will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
Officials predict another increase in temperature
Winds to cause blowing dust, sand
Temperature will reach a high of 40ºC in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai
This is due to the formation of convective clouds
Heavy rains lashed parts of Fujairah last night
Temperature is likely to fall during the day
Blowing dust and sand will reduce horizontal visibility over exposed areas