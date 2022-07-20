UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE motorists alert: Police issue warnings as rains hit parts of the country

Drivers are asked to pay attention to changing speed limits

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 6:31 AM

Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 6:39 AM

Heavy rains have hit parts of the country on Wednesday morning, causing authorities to issue warnings about the driving in the wet weather.

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to remain cautious as rains continue. Drivers are asked to pay attention to the changing speed limits. These are displayed on electronic sign boards.

A similar warning was issued yesterday as rain continues in the capital. In Abu Dhabi, speed limits are automatically reduced during adverse weather conditions.

ALSO READ:


More news from Weather