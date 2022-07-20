UAE motorists alert: Police issue warnings as rains hit parts of the country

Sea state will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea
Heavy rains have hit parts of the country on Wednesday morning, causing authorities to issue warnings about the driving in the wet weather.
Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to remain cautious as rains continue. Drivers are asked to pay attention to the changing speed limits. These are displayed on electronic sign boards.
A similar warning was issued yesterday as rain continues in the capital. In Abu Dhabi, speed limits are automatically reduced during adverse weather conditions.
