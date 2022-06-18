UAE: Light rains as temperature almost touches 50°C

NCM implied the rainfall was due to cloud seeding efforts

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 5:33 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Jun 2022, 7:32 PM

The highest recorded temperature in the UAE on Saturday was 49.8°C, with light showers reported in some areas.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the sweltering temperature was recorded in the town of Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.30pm local time.

The NCM also reported light rain over Al Ain International Airport, implying the showers were due to cloud seeding efforts.

ALSO READ:

The authority had earlier predicted the temperature to reach a high of 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi Police alert

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to drive safely as light to moderate rain fell in parts of Al Ain, the eastern region of the Emirate.

“Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive Safely,” police posted on Twitter on Saturday evening.

– with inputs from Ashwani Kumar