UAE issues fog alert, warns of reduced visibility

File photo

Dubai - Some internal and coastal areas will have visibility reduced up to 1,000 metres

By Web Report Published: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 12:05 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Oct 2021, 12:07 AM

Parts of the UAE will experience fog on Sunday morning, the country’s weather body has said.

In a series of tweets, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) said on Saturday that horizontal visibility in internal and coastal areas will be affected by fog until 9am on Sunday. Visibility is likely to be reduced less than 1,000 metres, the NCM said.

Fresh Northwesterly winds with speed of 40kmph and rough Sea at times in the Arabian Gulf with wave height 3 – 5/6 Ft offshore until 10am on Sunday, the centre added.

The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.