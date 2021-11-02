UAE issues fog alert; visibility to be affected

Police warn motorists to adhere to safe driving

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 1:20 AM

Parts of the UAE will experience fog on Monday, the forecasters said in an alert.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), fog formation will affect horizontal visibility across the country. The visibility will decrease further at times over some internal and coastal areas, the NCM warned in a tweet.

Parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai witnessed fog early in the morning at 1am. Fog will continue till 9am, according to tweets by the NCM.

The Abu Dhabi Police warned residents to adhere to safe driving during the fog.

“Drivers must adhere to safe driving during fog formation and check the weather condition before driving,” the police said in a tweet.

The police urged motorists to reduce speeds, leave an adequate safety distance and adhere to speed limits.