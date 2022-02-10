UAE: Humid, partly cloudy weather expected over coming days

Residents will also experience light to moderate winds

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 7:48 AM

UAE forecasters have predicted humid and partly cloudy weather in the country with chances of fog over the coming days.

In a report issued on Thursday morning, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said that Thursday and Friday will be fair to partly cloudy with an increase in temperatures. There will be a chance of fog or mist formation on Friday over some coastal western areas.

Also, residents will experience light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds on Thursday and Friday, with speeds of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

On Saturday, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy becoming cloudy by evening over coastal and northern areas. There will be light to moderate Southeasterly winds gradually becoming by night moderate to fresh northwesterly winds and strong at times over the sea, with speed 20 – 30 reaching 45 km/hr. The sea will be slight to moderate, gradually becoming rough by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Sunday will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of light rain and moderate rain–a significant decrease in temperatures. There will be moderate to fresh Northwesterly winds and strong at times especially over the sea with dust suspension and blowing dust, causing reduction in horizontal visibility, with speed 20 – 30 reaching 55 km/hr. The sea on Sunday will be rough to very rough in the Arabian gulf, and rough in Oman sea.

The NCM report said Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some coastal, northern and eastern areas with a chance of light rain and moderate rain at times – increase of temperatures. Forecasters also predicted fresh to moderate Northwesterly winds becoming Northeasterly and easterly, especially over the sea during daytime, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. The sea will be rough becoming moderate to slight by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to slight in Oman sea.