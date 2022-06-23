UAE: Hot weather ahead, chance of light rainfall in some areas

Humidity to increase by night, Thursday morning
Weather1 week ago
Thursday's weather will generally remain hot during the daytime, with a chance of light rainfall in some areas.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts the low clouds that will appear over the Eastern coast by morning may be associated with light rainfall, with the probability of convective cloud formations over the mountains by afternoon. Skies will otherwise be dusty to partly cloudy at times.
It will also be humid by night and Friday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some Western areas.
ALSO READ:
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, especially Eastward and Northward, will cause blowing dust and sand and may reduce the horizontal visibility.
Waters will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.
Humidity to increase by night, Thursday morning
Weather1 week ago
Resident is seen having the time of his life getting soaked in the downpour
Weather1 week ago
Some low clouds are predicted to appear Eastward
Weather1 week ago
Low clouds will form with a chance of light rain
Weather1 week ago
Residents can expect humid weather with chance of fog
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures to reach 43°C
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures will drop to 37ºC
Weather1 week ago
Winds will cause blowing and suspended dust during the day
Weather1 week ago