UAE: Highs of 47°C over some areas as hot weather continues

Light to moderate winds to offer some respite during daytime

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 6:19 AM

Residents can expect high temperatures to continue during the day on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology predicts it will be hot during the daytime, with the temperature hitting 47°C in some internal areas.

Skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times eastward, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.

ALSO READ:

It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over northern coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the daytime, will cause blowing dust.


