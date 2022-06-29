UAE: Highs of 47°C over some areas as hot weather continues

Summer rains are not uncommon in the country even as temperatures hit 50ºC
Residents can expect high temperatures to continue during the day on Wednesday.
The National Centre of Meteorology predicts it will be hot during the daytime, with the temperature hitting 47°C in some internal areas.
Skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times eastward, with a probability of some convective clouds formation eastward by afternoon.
It will also be humid by night and Thursday morning over northern coastal areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the daytime, will cause blowing dust.
