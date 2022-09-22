UAE: Heavy rains, hail hit parts of country on 'last day of summer'

Mercury will see a significant fall near the coast
Heavy rains and hail have hit parts of the UAE for the third day straight on Thursday. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported icy rains and heavy showers in Ras Al Khaimah’s Shawka.
As per astronomical calculations, today is the last day of summer. Starting tomorrow, the country will transition into the fall season.
The NCM has issued a code-red alert for some areas in the country on Thursday:
The authority also reported moderate to light rains in parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain.
Weather-related social media handle Storm Centre posted a video of heavy rains in Shawka:
On Wednesday, heavy rains fell in three emirates. Dubai’s Murqquab, RAK’s Shawka and Sharjah’s Mleiha and Madam saw heavy rains. Ice fell in Al Ain’s Malaqit on the day.
Mercury will see a significant fall near the coast
The country's NCM predicts that light to moderate winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust during the daytime as well
Skies to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with light to moderate winds and probability of mist formations over some coastal areas
Hail falls even as country records temperatures of over 46°C
Cloud formation might be associated with rainfall
Failing to abide by the rules can cause traffic accidents, warn police
Temperatures will drop slightly
Conditions may worsen over the day