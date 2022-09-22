UAE: Heavy rains, hail hit parts of country on 'last day of summer'

This is the third day straight that icy showers have lashed the emirates

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 4:50 PM

Heavy rains and hail have hit parts of the UAE for the third day straight on Thursday. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported icy rains and heavy showers in Ras Al Khaimah’s Shawka.

As per astronomical calculations, today is the last day of summer. Starting tomorrow, the country will transition into the fall season.

The NCM has issued a code-red alert for some areas in the country on Thursday:

The authority also reported moderate to light rains in parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain.

Weather-related social media handle Storm Centre posted a video of heavy rains in Shawka:

On Wednesday, heavy rains fell in three emirates. Dubai’s Murqquab, RAK’s Shawka and Sharjah’s Mleiha and Madam saw heavy rains. Ice fell in Al Ain’s Malaqit on the day.