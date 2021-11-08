UAE: Heavy rains flood valleys; Dubai Police urge residents to avoid mountain areas

NCM issued an alert about 'heavy rains and strong winds' in the country’s Eastern region

Photo: Twitter

Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 5:32 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 5:41 PM

The Dubai Police have urged residents to avoid mountain areas and valleys as heavy rains and hail hit parts of the UAE on Monday.

The force warned of “unstable weather conditions”, even as the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an alert about “heavy rains and strong winds” in the country’s Eastern region. Loose “objects and weak structures”, including trees, could become hazardous, the NCM warned.

The NCM has reported moderate to heavy rains in Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Hatta.

Social media handle Storm_Centre tweeted a video of a flooded valley:

The NCM also tweeted multiple videos that show heavy rains flooding mountain areas:

On Friday, a 65-year-old Emirati had died after getting swept away by flash floods in Fujairah.

Speaking to Khaleej Times earlier, Brig Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, director-general of Civil Defence in Fujairah, urged the public to follow the authorities’ advice and heed warning messages, especially during bad weather.

He pointed out that some people take the risk of exploring these dangerous areas for the sake of ‘adventure’. Some ignore the warnings about crossing valleys when a flood alert is up. A few go on picnics even after the authorities have already disseminated an advisory.