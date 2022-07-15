UAE: Heavy rain alert issued in parts of country, thunderclouds expected

Authority asks residents to exercise caution

By Web Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 1:49 PM

A heavy rain alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The authority has urged residents to exercise caution in the eastern and northern areas of the country as thunderclouds are expected.

It has also said that loose objects, trees and weak structures may be a hazard during the storm.

Earlier, the The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a weather report for the period from Friday, July 15, to Tuesday, July 19.

The report said as a result of the movement of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) northward with an upper and surface low-pressure trough; it is extending from the east, as the feeding of moist air mass towards the country, carrying different cloud formations combined with rainy convective clouds might be interspersed with lightning and thunder activity at times.

ALSO READ: