UAE: Fair weather expected as humid nights continue

UAE residents can expect fair weather on Wednesday, with skies being partly cloudy at times.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas, especially western ones.
There will also be light to moderate winds.
Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
