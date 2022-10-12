UAE: Fair weather expected as humid nights continue

Fog or mist formations predicted over some areas

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 6:17 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 6:32 AM

UAE residents can expect fair weather on Wednesday, with skies being partly cloudy at times.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with fog or mist formations over some coastal and internal areas, especially western ones.

There will also be light to moderate winds.

Waters will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

