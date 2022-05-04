UAE: Expect dusty weather, humid night on Wednesday

Wet conditions in parts of the country this week
Weather1 week ago
UAE residents can expect dusty weather during the daytime on Wednesday.
The National Center of Meteorology predicts moderate to fresh winds will cause blowing sand, reducing the horizontal visibility over exposed areas. The winds are set to become lighter by evening.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas, especially northward.
ALSO READ:
The sea will be rough, becoming moderate by night in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.
Wet conditions in parts of the country this week
Weather1 week ago
Partly cloudy, dusty conditions in some areas
Weather1 week ago
There will be light to moderate winds
Weather1 week ago
Temperatures are also expected to drop
Weather1 week ago
Humidity levels are expected to rise during the day
Weather1 week ago
Police urge motorists to exercise caution and abide by the changing speed limits
Weather1 week ago
Police reduce speed limit to 80kmph on select roads amid low visibility
Weather1 week ago
Fair, partly cloudy forecast for Wednesday
Weather2 weeks ago