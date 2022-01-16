UAE weather: More rains forecast for next week

Sunday and Monday will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas, says NCM

The UAE will experience a dusty and cloudy weather during the coming week with chances of rains, according to the forecasters.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said in it’s weekly weather report that Sunday and Monday will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas accompanied with convective rainy clouds especially over the northern, eastern and some coastal and western areas.

“The winds will be moderate to fresh Southeasterly winds and strong at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, with speed 20 – 30 reaching 50 km/hr. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman sea.”

The NCM said from Tuesday to Thursday, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied with some convective clouds with rainfall especially by afternoon over some northern, eastern and some coastal areas.

The country will experience moderate to fresh southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds gradually by afternoon freshening at times especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, with speed 20 – 30 reaching 50 km/hr.

The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman sea during the three days.

Thursday will see moderate Northwesterly winds freshening at times especially over the sea westward, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.

