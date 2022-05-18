Sandstorm in UAE: Will it affect your health?

Moderate to fresh winds are expected to blow during the day
Weather1 week ago
A dust storm has engulfed the UAE for the past couple of days making it difficult for motorists and residents to venture out. The thick orange haze that has blanketed the country reduced visibility, and may trigger health issues.
Medical practitioners advice people to stay indoors during this period, pointing out that dust storms may cause several health issues and adversely affect the respiratory system.
Dr Muhammed Aslam, specialist pulmonologist, International Modern Hospital, Dubai, said that dust storms might trigger allergies like itchy throat, irritable eyes, throat and skin irritation, coughing or sneezing. “Along with the allergic situation, dust storms also make it difficult to breathe, including asthma attacks.
“Running nose, sneezing, throat discomfort, wheezing, chest tightness, coughing, and itchy eye are the symptoms of inhaling dust particles,” said Dr Aslam.
Dr Ahmed ElMansoury, consultant pulmonology, NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah, said that the dust and sandstorm carry infection and allergic particles.
“The symptoms occur because of exposure to the dust and other particles like viruses, bacteria and fungus that gets mixed in the dust,” added Dr ElMansoury.
Dr ElMansoury added that the dust storm may have increased symptoms for asthma patients and pneumonia patients.
Healthcare specialists highlight that people with asthma are more prone to develop severe symptoms due to dust storms. “They should stay indoors and leave home or workplace only under extreme situations and wear a mask,” said Dr Aslam.
Medicos have advised residents to follow these steps during sandstorm to avoid severe reactions.
“Protective gears like masks and eyewear are necessary if one plans to go out during the storm. The best option one can choose N95 mask,” said Dr ElMansoury.
ALSO READ:
Moderate to fresh winds are expected to blow during the day
Weather1 week ago
The sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf
Weather1 week ago
Humid nights predicted over most areas
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds during daytime
Weather1 week ago
Light to moderate winds predicted during the daytime
Weather1 week ago
Authorities predict fair to hazy skies
Weather1 week ago
Blowing sand to reduce horizontal visibility over some areas
Weather2 weeks ago