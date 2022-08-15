Heavy rains, dust in UAE: 4 things you need to know about the weather situation

NCM releases new data about low-pressure system expected to affect country

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 9:39 AM

Authorities in the UAE have noticed a decrease in the severity of a low-pressure system that was expected to affect the country's weather.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), weather maps indicated that its impact would be limited.

The NCM discussed the latest findings during a meeting with multiple authorities like the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), Ministry of Interior (MoI), Ministry of Defence, police directorates across all emirates, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI).

Here is what you need to know.

Will heavy rains fall?

The NCM said there are chances of light to moderate rainfall, with heavy showers likely in the Eastern and Northern parts of the country, in addition to Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions.

What about dust?

"Often active" dusty winds will persist and will be moderate in nature.

What's happened to the low-pressure system?

Weather maps indicate the movement of the extension of the air-pressure system towards the south. Thus its impact would be limited.

Are authorities still on alert?

All competent authorities confirmed their "full preparedness for all possible scenarios". The NCM and other authorities are constantly monitoring the low-pressure to assess its impact.

