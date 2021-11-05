Fog to affect visibility in UAE today, drivers asked to be cautious

Police warn motorists to follow traffic directions

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 1:41 AM

Parts of the UAE will experience fog today with reduced visibility, the National Centre for Meteorology has warned.

In a series of tweets, the weather centre said visibility will be affected in some internal and coastal areas of the UAE between 1am and 9am on Friday.

In a warning, the Ministry of Interior called on drivers to be cautious and follow traffic directions.

The Abu Dhabi Police, in a tweet, urged motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. The police asked them to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The Sharjah Police also issued a warning, and urged motorists to drive safely. The police also asked motorists to maintain distance between vehicles.