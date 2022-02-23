Fog alert across UAE; Dh500 fine, 4 black points warning issued

The sea will be rough, becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf.
Authorities in the UAE are urging motorists to drive carefully, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) sent out a fog alert with reduced visibility.
According to NCM, there's a chance of fog formation, which may deteriorate at times over most of the internal and coastal areas, from 11pm today, Wednesday (February 23), until 9:30am Thursday (February 24/02/2022.
Abu Dhabi police have also sent out messages warning motorists to slow down.
Police have called on drivers to commit to safe driving as the speed reduction system has been activated to 80 Km/h on Abu Dhabi - Dubai road.
Authorities have urged motorists to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.
Violators of traffic rules during foggy conditions will be slapped with Dh500 fine and four black points.
The Abu Dhabi Police Department of Traffic and Patrol warned owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses and business owners to comply with the traffic rules and speed limit.
