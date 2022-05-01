Eid Al Fitr holiday weather in UAE: Hot, dusty forecast for parts of the country

Mercury to hit a high of 43°C during the long break

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 3:11 PM

UAE residents can expect a moderate to hot and dusty weather during the long Eid Al Fitr holiday, which begins on May 2, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted.

According to the NCM weather report issued on Sunday, from May 1 to May 6, the weather is expected to be moderate to hot and dusty at times during the day and fair by night. Temperature will be fair over the eastern mountain areas in general, and humid over the coasts during night with a probability of mist formation by Monday and Friday mornings. Some clouds will appear eastward by Friday afternoon.

“The winds will be Northwesterly in general, becoming Southwesterly at times by night, moderate winds in general, and fresh at times over some areas during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand over the exposed areas, which may lead to a decrease in the horizontal visibility, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday,”’ said the NCM report.

“The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and in Oman Sea, becoming slight to moderate by Thursday and Friday.”

The expected maximum temperatures during the Eid holiday will be 31–38°C at the coasts and in Islands, 37-43°C in the interior or mainland and 22-31°C in the mountain regions, according to forecasters.

The minimum temperatures during this period will be 23-27°C at the coasts and in Islands, 19-25°C in the mainland and 16-24°C in the mountainous areas.

Climate in May

In their latest monthly climate report, the NCM said May is considered as one of the months of the first transition period (spring) between winter and summer. During this month, the apparent movement of sun continue to move north of the equator where daytime gradually increases in the northern hemisphere which lead to a gradual increase of air temperature over most parts of the country during this month.

“During this month, the effect of Siberian high pressure weakens while depressions affect the area from east and West and when it is associated by extension of westerly upper air troughs the amount of clouds increase with chances of rain,” said the NCM report.

“Humidity decreases slightly during this month compared to April especially during second half of the month, with chances of fog/mist formation particularly during first half of the month over scattered areas of the country while the frequency of occurrences of fog/nist decrease during second half of May.”

Statistics:

Air temperature

-Mean air temperature ranging between 30.5 and 33.5°C.

-Mean Maximum air temperature ranging between 37.2 and 40.7°C

-Mean Minimum air temperature ranging between 24 and 26.6°C.

-Highest maximum temperature reached 50.2°C at Um Azimul and Fujairah Airport in 2009

-Lowest Minimum air temperature fell to 9°C at Jabal Jais in 2005.

Wind

-Mean wind speed 13 kmph.

-The highest winds of 117.2 (kmph) at Jabal Mebreh in 2010

Relative humidity

-Mean relative humidity 39 per cent

-Mean maximum relative humidity ranging from 54 per cent to 82 per cent.

-Mean minimum relative humidity ranging from 14 per cent to 22 per cent.

