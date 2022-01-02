Dubai: Global Village closed today due to unstable weather

Drop in temperatures is expected as the chances of rainfall increase on Monday
Dubai’s Global Village will remain closed today, Sunday, January 2, due to unstable weather conditions.
The park management tweeted that the decision was taken in coordination with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The move is a precautionary measure to ensure the “safety and wellbeing of all Global Village guests and teams”.
“Gates will open again tomorrow, Monday, January 3, to welcome guests at the heart of wonder starting 4pm,” the park tweeted.
The UAE has been seeing incessant rains over the past three days. Streets in some areas were flooded due to the heavy downpours. The Meliha Road was reopened on Sunday after a temporary closure due to rain. The road was closed due to the flow of rainwater from a valley.
The unstable weather is forecast to continue till Thursday, with rains of different intensities expected today, “especially over the northern and eastern areas, some coastal areas, and the western islands”.
Strong winds with speeds of up to 50kmph are also kicking up dust in some areas, affecting visibility.
The Ministry of Interior has shared some tips to drive safely during adverse weather conditions:
