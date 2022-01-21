Dubai: Global Village announces temporary closure due to adverse weather

The move is a precautionary measure to ensure visitors' safety

By Web Desk Published: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 2:52 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jan 2022, 2:57 PM

Dubai's Global Village will remain closed today, January 21, due to adverse weather conditions.

The park management tweeted that the decision was taken in coordination with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) because of high winds. The move is a precautionary measure to ensure the “safety and wellbeing of all Global Village guests and teams”.

“Gates will open again tomorrow, Saturday, January 22, to welcome guests at the heart of wonder starting 4pm,” the park tweeted.

Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said strong winds and rough seas are expected across the UAE. Winds are predicted to exceed 55km/hr, while waves will reach a height of 10 feet.

Dust alerts were also issued nationwide, warning of reduced horizontal visibility.

