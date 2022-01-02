Dubai fireworks cancelled today due to unstable weather

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 3:28 PM

The firework shows that were to be hosted across the city today, January 2, to celebrate the Dubai Shopping Festival have been cancelled due to unstable weather conditions.

“The health and safety of our citizens, residents and visitors is our top priority. We hope to resume celebrations as usual tomorrow,” organisers said in a statement.

Earlier, Dubai’s Global Village had announced that it would remain closed today due to the current weather conditions.

The UAE has been seeing incessant rains over the past three days. Streets in some areas were flooded due to the heavy downpours.

The unstable weather is forecast to continue till Thursday, with rains of different intensities expected today. Strong winds with speeds of up to 50kmph are also kicking up dust in some areas, affecting visibility.