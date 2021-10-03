Cyclone Shaheen: Stop work if needed, UAE ministry tells firms

Winds may cause blowing dust
Weather1 week ago
With Cyclone Shaheen expected to cause turbulent weather conditions in the UAE, authorities have urged the community to exercise caution.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation took to Twitter on Sunday to urge establishments and companies exposed to the tropical storm to stop work if needed.
The ministry advised the firms to “take necessary preventive measures to protect employees from hazards or injuries that may occur at the workplace”.
The cyclone is expected to affect some coastal regions of the country from today (October 3) till Tuesday, October 5.
UAE residents and visitors are barred from visiting beaches, valleys and low-lying areas as a precautionary measure against the expected weather effects of the cyclone.
Among the weather effects are heavy rains; flash floods in valleys and accumulated water in lowlands; and strong winds that kick up dust.
