Cloudy weather in UAE with increase in temperatures over coming days

Light rain may fall by Tuesday morning accompanied with another decrease in temperature

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 7:31 AM

UAE residents can expect cloudy weather with an increase in temperatures during the coming days, according to forecasters.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) 's report said Sunday would be humid over the coastal areas –with an increase in temperature and fair in general.

There will be light to moderate Southeasterly to Southwesterly winds becoming Northeasterly by afternoon, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

The sea will slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

On Monday, the weather will be dusty and partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal and Northern areas with a decrease in temperature.

The winds will be light to moderate with Southwesterly becoming Northwesterly moderate to fresh and strong at times over the sea, associated with suspended and blowing dust and sand, with speed of 15 – 25 reaching 45 km/hr. The sea will be moderate, becoming rough gradually by morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough by afternoon in Oman Sea.

The NCM said the weather on Tuesday would be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds would appear over some mountainous areas and the far Northern side of the country. The country will experience light rains in the morning with a decrease in temperature.

There will be fresh Northwesterly winds, especially over the sea, becoming moderate by night, with a speed of 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times in Oman Sea.

Wednesday will be humid with a chance of fog and mist formation by morning over some Eastern internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy with an increase in temperatures.

Residents can also expect the light to moderate Northwesterly winds becoming Northeasterly, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 35 km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Thursday will see fog and mist formation by morning over the coastal and internal areas and fair to partly cloudy with another increase in temperature.

"There will be light to moderate Southeasterly becoming Northwesterly winds, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr," said the NCM adding that the sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

