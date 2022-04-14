Ukrainians in UAE can get one-year residency visa, says embassy

Tourists who arrived in the country before the crisis will also be able to stay without being subject to fines

Ukrainian citizens can reside in the UAE for one year without the need for a sponsor under a scheme granted for nationals of countries facing wars or crises.

In a statement, the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE confirmed that citizens can opt for a one-year residency permit through Tasheel centres from April 12.

Stranded tourists who have arrived to the UAE before the crisis will also be able to stay in the country for up to one year without being subject to overstay fines.

“Ukrainians who have been in the UAE for more than 30 + 10 days are exempt from paying fines for overstaying,” the statement said.

The procedure follows a 2018 resolution issued in the UAE to grant citizens of crisis-stricken countries and war zones an extendable one-year permit, offering them a chance to improve their living conditions until they are ready to return home.

Last month, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed that Ukrainian citizens will continue to have a visa-free entry upon arriving to the UAE.

“The UAE provides critical services to Ukrainian nationals in the UAE who require assistance, in coordination with the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE,” the ministry had said.

In a guide posted by the embassy, Ukrainian nationals can obtain their one-year residency for Dh150 - excluding medical examination and insurance fees - through Tasheel centres by submitting the below documents:

A copy of the passport valid for at least 6 months

Colour photo

Medical fitness report

A copy of the UAE resident's health insurance policy

Emirates ID application form (to be filled at the visited Tasheel center)

“We truly thank the UAE government and leadership for their solidarity and support for Ukrainian nationals trying to improving their living conditions before returning home,” the embassy added.

