Ukrainians in UAE can get one-year residency visa, says embassy

The police also warned against circulating rumours on social media, as it is a crime that is punishable by law
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
Ukrainian citizens can reside in the UAE for one year without the need for a sponsor under a scheme granted for nationals of countries facing wars or crises.
In a statement, the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE confirmed that citizens can opt for a one-year residency permit through Tasheel centres from April 12.
Stranded tourists who have arrived to the UAE before the crisis will also be able to stay in the country for up to one year without being subject to overstay fines.
“Ukrainians who have been in the UAE for more than 30 + 10 days are exempt from paying fines for overstaying,” the statement said.
The procedure follows a 2018 resolution issued in the UAE to grant citizens of crisis-stricken countries and war zones an extendable one-year permit, offering them a chance to improve their living conditions until they are ready to return home.
Last month, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed that Ukrainian citizens will continue to have a visa-free entry upon arriving to the UAE.
“The UAE provides critical services to Ukrainian nationals in the UAE who require assistance, in coordination with the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE,” the ministry had said.
In a guide posted by the embassy, Ukrainian nationals can obtain their one-year residency for Dh150 - excluding medical examination and insurance fees - through Tasheel centres by submitting the below documents:
“We truly thank the UAE government and leadership for their solidarity and support for Ukrainian nationals trying to improving their living conditions before returning home,” the embassy added.
ALSO READ:
The police also warned against circulating rumours on social media, as it is a crime that is punishable by law
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
"They say go for gold, and for gold I went!" the actor wrote on Instagram.
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
He joins a growing list of Indian movie stars, including Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan, who have received the coveted 10-year residency
Visa and Immigration in UAE3 months ago
The Golden Visa scheme was launched in 2019 to attract and retain talents from all over the world.
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
A rundown on the most significant visa and residency schemes
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
Allows employees of multinational companies to visit and stay in UAE for 90 days, with the option of extending it.
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
Employees of multinational companies can now avail of the scheme; here are some key details
Visa and Immigration in UAE4 months ago
The UAE is a great place to retire, one expat said.
Visa and Immigration in UAE5 months ago