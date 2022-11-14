UAE visa services: ICP stops accepting payment via eDirham

Applicants hope to open bank accounts, get driving licences in the country using self-sponsored residency
More UAE federal entities have announced the discontinuation of the eDirham system and alternative payment methods for their services.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said it has discontinued the eDirham system, and has started accepting alternative payment methods starting from November 14 for the service fees.
“UAE ICP will not accept the eDirham system for the payment of service fees starting from Monday, November 14, 2022", the authority said in a tweet. "We are pleased to announce that our valued customers can use the alternative payment methods approved in the country to pay service fees."
The Federal Tax Authority, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Ministry of Education announced that they have stopped using the eDirham card.
MoHRE also announced that it deactivated the eDirham system to collect service fees, and has replaced it with a direct payment system that relies on approved payment methods in the UAE, in line with the systems of the Ministry of Finance.
MoHRE has migrated gradually from the eDirham system to the direct payment system in September, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
The Ministry clarified that customers could redeem the remaining balance in their eDirhams through the banks that issued the cards. Instead of the eDirham, customers can now use the approved payment methods, which include Visa, MasterCard, Google Pay and Apple Pay services, through 3,343 dedicated machines at 243 business service centres across the UAE.
ALSO READ:
Applicants hope to open bank accounts, get driving licences in the country using self-sponsored residency
Eligibility, maximum validity, cost and terms and conditions explained
This guide explains key details about different UAE visas — including Golden and Green residencies — under the latest reforms
Expats hail the government’s decision to allow parents to sponsor their sons up to the age of 25
Fresh graduates from the 500 best universities in the world can apply, and those interested should have earned a bachelor's degree or its equivalent
The new system also covers procedures and requirements in cases where passports or ID cards are lost or damaged, whether the holder is inside or outside the country
Previously, job-seekers would arrive in the country on regular tourist visas to look for employment
Sweeping changes that were made to the country's visa system have gone into effect today