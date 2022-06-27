UAE-UK travel: No visas required for citizens from 2023

UAE visa changes: Parents can sponsor sons until they are 25; families relieved
Change was part of sweeping reforms announced to the Emirates' entry and residency visa scheme
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 months ago
UAE citizens will no longer require a visa prior to travel to the United Kingdom from next year, said Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE’s ambassador to the UK.
The Emirates will be one of the first countries to enjoy this facility under the UK’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, which will be rolled out in 2023.
“It’s important that I follow up a very exciting announcement that we have had by the UK government on visas, particularly on the Electronic Travel Authorisation system which is coming into place early next year whereby UAE will be granted access in the system, making it easier to travel for Emirati nationals to the United Kingdom,” Abulhoul said in a video message on Twitter.
“It is a country which is loved so much and so much time spent in, invested so much money in. I think this is a wonderful development and just wanted to express thanks to the UK government and tireless work of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy in London,” he said, adding that this development will bring much more opportunities in the relationship.
“Reducing travel restrictions for Emiratis has been a top priority for me. I'm proud our efforts now mean Emiratis seeking to visit the UK can now achieve greater ease of travel,” Abulhoul said in a tweet on Monday.
In addition to the UAE, other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are reported to be part of the ETA scheme as well.
The UAE passport has been ranked one of the strong in the world, ranked 15th in the Henley Passport Index earlier this year globally and first in the Arab World. This enable UAE citizens to travel with ease to different to different countries and visa-on-arrival score of 175.
ALSO READ:
Change was part of sweeping reforms announced to the Emirates' entry and residency visa scheme
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 months ago
The new scheme will attract and retain global talents and skilled workers
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 months ago
The country has made major improvements to its residency system, introducing new five-year permits called the Green Visa
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 months ago
The country has introduced 10 types of entry visas, among other initiatives, under the new schemes
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 months ago
Can residents stay in the country for up to six months after visa cancellation?
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 months ago
The amendments simplify the eligibility criteria and expand the categories of beneficiaries
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 months ago
For the first time, the latest scheme does not require a host or sponsor
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 months ago
The scheme offers longer flexible grace periods that reach up to six months to stay in the country
Visa and Immigration in UAE2 months ago