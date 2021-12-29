UAE: South Indian star Amala Paul awarded Golden Visa

South Indian actor Amala Paul has been awarded the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

She is the latest in a long line of prominent Indian faces - Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Boney Kapoor and Mammootty, among others - to receive the visa from the Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship.

"They say go for gold, and for gold I went! Received UAE's Golden visa today. Feeling absolutely fantastic...Thank you to everyone that made this happen," the actor wrote in an Instagram post yesterday.

Last seen in Kudi Yedamaithe (2021) and Aame (2019), Paul is also famous for some of her earlier classics, including Ratsasan (2018), a crime drama; Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014), a period thriller; and Amma Kanakku (2016). She will be seen next in Aadujeevitham (an adaptation of Benyamin's novel of the same name) alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aparna Balamurali.

The Golden Visas are an insightful implementation of the directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Golden Visas are typically granted to investors, entrepreneurs, professional talents, researchers in various fields of science and knowledge, and outstanding students.

The new system enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE’s mainland.

Issued for a period of five to 10 years and renewed automatically, the Golden Visas are revolutionary, as they allow foreign citizens to flourish in the UAE with 100 per cent business ownership. Golden Visa holders are excused from requiring a national sponsor as well.