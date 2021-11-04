UAE: Seha frontline workers overjoyed with Golden Visa announcement

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 2:39 PM

Frontline workers in the health sector and their families will be granted the 10-year visa.

Frontline workers at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) have expressed their deep-felt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for granting Golden Visas to them and their families.

Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohamed had announced Golden Visas for 'frontline heroes' and their families.

Those eligible include the families of fallen frontline workers, and select distinguished individuals whose extraordinary efforts helped protect the nation and its people throughout the pandemic.

The humanitarian initiative will provide enhanced stability to frontline heroes and their families, WAM reported.

Salem Al Noaimi, Chairman of SEHA said: “On behalf of everyone at Seha, we would like to thank Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for granting the Golden Visa to our devoted family of healthcare professionals on the frontline.

“Our nation’s government continues to show compassionate leadership and continuously recognises the efforts of our dedicated workforce for their enduring efforts and extraordinary sacrifices. We hope this news will bring joy and stability to our essential medical staff on the frontline who devote themselves to providing excellent patient care every day."

Frontline heroes from Seha’s network shared their joy about receiving eligibility for Golden Visa status:

“Thank you from my heart to the UAE government and Sheikh Mohamed for this initiative of awarding physicians and medical workers with the Golden Visa,” said Dr. Muhammad Faisal Khanani, Chief of Division Pediatric Hematology and Oncology at Tawam Hospital.

“This will make a huge difference. With 10 years renewal, it will make our lives very easy and more comfortable when it comes to travel.”

Dr. Aiman Yassin Rahmani, Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Neonatology Pediatric Division at Tawam Hospital said: “As an American Citizen, I would like to thank the UAE Government and especially Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for recognising and supporting highly qualified medical individuals by granting them with the Golden Visa. This will help physicians to continue to provide the best care for UAE patients and feel secure within this beautiful country.”

