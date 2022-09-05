UAE launches 'advanced services system' for Emirati passports, 5-year, jobseeker visas and entry permits

Updated system to attract skilled workers, experienced people, creators, and specialists to the Emirates

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 9:51 PM

The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) on Monday rolled out its “advanced services system”.

The services, including issuing the new generation of Emirati passports and trial of the updated visas and entry permit scheme, will come into effect on October 3.

At a press conference, authorities announced that the visa reforms include a significantly expanded Golden Visa scheme, a five-year Green residency and new entry permits, including one for job seekers. The new system also offers additional benefits to sponsor family members.

The ICP also announced the amended period of stay in the country for expats after the expiry or cancellation of their residence visas from 30 days to six months.

Authorities said investors, businessmen, residents, visitors, people with special talents and skills and job seekers in the country could submit their applications through the ICA’s website and smart application or the customer happiness centres.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the ICA, said that the new passport and the new regulation has many benefits and offers for various categories of visas that meet the desires, ambitions and hopes of citizens, residents, investors and those wishing to work and live in the UAE.

“The UAE’s wise leadership takes into account the human and social dimension of residents in the country to reunite with their families and improve the quality of their lives, as well as to attract the potential energies of talents and experts which will contribute to the country’s economic growth and support the process of sustainable development. The changes in the visa system will also attract capital and talents from all over the world,” he said.

Al Khalil stressed that the updated visa system represents a qualitative leap in the field of entry and residence of foreigners at the regional and global levels, as it embodies the principles and the 50-year plan adopted by the UAE’s wise leadership to advance the country during the next fifty years.

He explained that the updated visa system includes simplified conditions, controls, procedures and new facilities that support the authority's approach and practices in providing proactive services and meets the future needs of all categories of foreigners and residents, and make the UAE an oasis for living, work, innovation and investment.

New generation of Emirati passport

Major General Suhail Jumaa Al Khaili, Director General of Identity and Passports at the authority, said that the new Emirati passport provides security and safety for the citizens.

Launched on September 5, the passport is in line with the directions of the country's leadership toward a smart government. It is also a step added to the UAE's balance in the field of enhancing national identity, issuing passports and identity cards, and providing proactive services to customers.

"The holders of valid passports can use them until their expiry date and then apply for a new passport through the electronic and smart channels approved by the authority. These channels include the website or the smart application or through the country's diplomatic missions in various countries," he said.

Al Khaili stressed that the renewal of passports and obtaining a new passport do not entail additional fees.

Technical characteristics and complex security specifications restrict forgery attempts, and the identification page is made of polycarbonate instead of paper.

"This increases the efficiency of specialised printing supported by photos and security marks characterised by its thickness to prevent damages," he explained.

"In the new passport, laser technologies and three-dimensional tangible elements are used to boost quality."